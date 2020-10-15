Elon Musk Slashes Tesla Model S Price To $69,420 For A Laugh PA Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slashed the price of his flagship sedan, the Model S, to $69,420, just for a laugh.

In actual fact, it’s not a huge reduction in price, but Musk clearly just couldn’t resist making a silly weed joke when he got the chance.

‘The gauntlet has been thrown down. The prophecy will be fulfilled,’ he wrote on Twitter, on Wednesday, October 14.

‘Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!’

This isn’t the first time the billionaire has made juvenile jokes when it comes to the pricing of his products. Back in 2018, he joked on Twitter that he would be taking the electric car business private at $420 a share.

It didn’t go down too well. Musk was forced to step down as chairman of his own company – although he remains CEO – after coming to an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, over charges which claimed Tesla failed ‘to have required disclosure controls and procedures relating to Musk’s tweets.’

Both Musk and the company were forced to pay separate $20 million fines, which were ‘distributed to harmed investors under a court-approved process,’ as per The Verge.

Elon Musk PA Images

But, that doesn’t seem to have put him off having a good ol’ 420 laugh.

It’s likely that the jokey new price came as a bid to try and shift more of the Model S, which has been declining in popularity of late, as the company moves towards more mass-market models like the Model 3 and Model Y.

Last quarter, Tesla sold 15,200 units of the Model S and Model X, down from 17,400 during the same period of time in 2019 and 27,660 vehicles in same quarter in 2018.

It comes just a month after Musk had a mini strop on Twitter, after an article claimed that former Tesla lead engineer Peter Rawlinson, who now heads up Lucid Motors, designed the Model S.

The day before Lucid Motors was set to unveil the Lucid Air, Rawlinson said he was goal was to ‘surpass my last one, the Model S.’

In response, Musk tweeted:

Rawlinson didn’t design Model S. Prototype was done before he joined & he left us in the lurch just as things got tough, which was not cool. He did make some contributions to body/chassis engineering, but not to powertrain, battery, electronics or software.

Anyway, it seems like now is the chance to buy. Not only has the price of the Model S dropped to $69,420, but the Long Range Plus version has dropped from $74,990 to $71,990, according to Electrek.

