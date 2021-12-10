Elon Musk ‘Thinking Of Quitting His Job’ And Reveals Bizarre Potential Career Move

Elon Musk/ Instagram

Elon Musk has revealed he’s thinking of quitting his jobs and working full-time on the another role entirely, after he sold Tesla shares accumulating to nearly $1 billion.

The world’s current richest man took to Twitter to say he is ‘thinking of’ stepping down from his job as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, asking his 65.8 million followers for their views on the matter.

The 50-year-old hasn’t stated whether his intentions to turn to another full-time position are genuine, and we all know Musk likes to have a joke on social media. Still, his fans appeared very supportive, even offering ways for the billionaire to make the most out of his suggested next position.

Musk’s possible change of career follows the news of him having sold nearly $1 billion worth of Tesla stock, selling off 934,091 shares, MailOnline reports.

He tweeted:

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt

Musk didn’t hint whether his plans had been put into motion yet, and it seems unlikely considering he said he would remain as CEO for Tesla for ‘several years’ during a conference call in January.

However, the post has since attracted thousands of comments, with followers responding with excitement but also slight confusion over the possible change, even making suggestions about how Musk could take his status as an influencer even further. One said: ‘I’ll be your first subscriber if you make an onlyfans.’

Another wrote:

The activity on this tweet proves. You are already one.

A third commented: ‘Start a YouTube channel.’

Musk even replied to one commenter who suggested OnlyFans, saying, ‘Maybe I will.’

