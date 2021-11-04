Elon Musk Trolls Jeff Bezos With Savage Message After SpaceX Beats Blue Origin In NASA Lawsuit

unilad
Elon Musk appeared to publicly troll Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin lost its lawsuit against NASA over a $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX.

Bezos’ Blue Origin had been competing with SpaceX for a contract to take on NASA’s Human Landing System program, responsible for delivering astronauts to the moon’s surface for the agency’s upcoming Artemis missions.

The contract was awarded to Musk’s company in April, but Blue Origin was quick to protest the decision, first with the US Government Accountability Office and later with the lawsuit, which aimed to prove NASA wrongly awarded the contract to only SpaceX and ‘disregarded key flight safety requirements’ in doing so.

This week, federal judge Richard Hertling dismissed Blue Origin’s claims as he ruled against the lawsuit and determined the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract was fair.

The court’s opinion is currently sealed, but the parties have been ordered by Hertling to deliver proposed redactions by November 18 in order to publicly release the opinion.

In a statement to CNBC, a Blue Origin spokesperson said the company’s lawsuit ‘highlighted the important safety issues with the Human Landing System procurement process that must still be addressed’.

They continued: ‘Returning astronauts safely to the Moon through NASA’s public-private partnership model requires an unprejudiced procurement process alongside sound policy that incorporates redundant systems and promotes competition. Blue Origin remains deeply committed to the success of the Artemis program.’

Speaking to Insider, a spokesperson added that Blue Origin has ‘a broad base of activity on multiple contracts with NASA to achieve the United States’ goal to return to the moon to stay’.

After news of the ruling was shared on Twitter, Musk took the opportunity to apparently troll Bezos’ company by responding to an article with a meme featuring an image from the 1995 film Judge Dredd. Alongside the image read the words: ‘You have been judged!’

His response has received thousands of likes on Twitter, with users responding with laughing emojis and one claiming that Musk is the ‘The GOAT of CEOs’. Sharing Musk’s response, another person wrote: ‘Master trolled. Well played, Sir.’

The ruling means SpaceX can continue developing its Starship rocket that it plans to use for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the moon by 2024, though delays caused by the lawsuit may mean the 2024 goal becomes unattainable.

NASA’s work with SpaceX on the contract is set to resume on Monday in the wake of the ruling.

