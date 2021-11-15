Elon Musk Under Fire Following Savage Bernie Sanders Tweet

Alamy

Elon Musk has come under fire after viciously laying into US Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter.

Sanders, 80, has long been a proponent for making sure the super rich pay a fair amount of tax, a factor which would address a growing inequality between those at the top and bottom of the socio-economic scale.

With this in mind, Sanders tweeted, ‘We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.’

This apparently touched a nerve with Musk, who is the richest person on Earth and worth $285 billion at the time of writing, per Bloomberg.

Snapping back at Sanders, the 50-year-old Tesla CEO tweeted:

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.

Shortly afterwards, Musk addressed Sanders again, asking him, ‘Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word’.

Given Musk’s vast fortune and influential position, many social media users have felt rather grossed out by the way the multibillionaire spoke to Sanders, who was merely speaking up in favour of policies intended to benefit others.

British political activist Femi Oluwole wrote:

You have all the money and success you could dream of. Why be a crap person?

Meanwhile, journalist Molly Jong-Fast described Musk’s harsh reply as ‘so excessive’:

You have billions of dollars and you’re so triggered by a tweet about people paying their taxes?

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Musk is a little too sensitive when it comes to discussing tax-related matters. According to a ProPublica report published in June, Musk paid no federal income tax during the year 2018.

Last month, Musk defended accumulating his astronomical wealth, outlining his plan ‘to use the money to get humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness’.