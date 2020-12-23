Elon Musk Wanted To Sell Tesla To Apple But Tim Cook Refused To Meet With Him PA Images

Apple is reportedly making a surprising move into the autonomous vehicle market, and this has intrigued fans of the company.

Naturally, business magnate Elon Musk had some thoughts on the matter as well as a surprising anecdote.

It has been reported that Apple plans to move into the autonomous vehicle market with machines powered by its own battery technology by 2024. While there are still a lot of questions about the electric vehicle, many have been excited by the prospect of a leading tech company joining the market.

However, Elon Musk who owns electric vehicle company Tesla had some queries about the validity of the reports.

Elon Musk took to Twitter to express his thoughts:

Musk initially questions the report and notes that his company already use iron-phosphate for its vehicles. As a result, it is suggested that Apple using iron-phosphate would not be groundbreaking technology. The second query of Musk was in connection to the use of a monocell. The businessman questioned if it could power a vehicle without using similar technology to that of Tesla.

Apple has not addressed the claims that Musk has questioned, and it is unlikely that it will into the product is much closer to launch. Nonetheless, it does seem that Elon Musk and Apple have a history which is based on electric vehicles.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk explained that in the ‘darkest days of the Model 3 program’ he attempted to organise a meeting with Tim Cook of Apple to discuss selling Tesla to them at a fraction of its value. It seems that Tim Cook refused the meeting.

The short story has sparked responses that range from pointing out Tim Cook’s mistake to pointed comments about the practices of Musk. However, it is important to note that meetings not being set up with a seller, and these kinds of meetings falling through, are not uncommon in the business world. This point is particularly poignant when the issues that Tesla had in developing the Model 3 are compared with Apple’s position during this time.

While Tim Cook may regret not teaming up with Musk at an earlier date, this probably won’t impact Apple and its plans too much.

If one of the largest technology companies in the world does move into the autonomous electric vehicle market, it will likely mark a significant change in the market regardless of the existing competition.