Elon Musk Wants To Build A City Called Starbase Around His Texas Launch Site

SpaceX has approached officials in Texas to discuss Elon Musk’s hopes of incorporating of a new city around the company’s rocket launch site.

SpaceX’s private launch site and rocket production facility is located in Boca Chica Village; an unincorporated community in Cameron County.

Musk drew attention to Boca Chica Village with the launches of Starship prototypes, but it seems he now wants the facility’s home to have a name more fitting to his out-of-this world ventures.

On Tuesday, the SpaceX founder tweeted that he was ‘Creating the city of Starbase, Texas.’ Referencing his plans to use SpaceX’s ships to travel to Mars, he then added: ‘From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars.’

On the same day, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said SpaceX ‘officially approached’ the county regarding ‘Elon Musk’s interest to incorporate Boca Chica Village into the City of Starbase, Texas.’

Treviño indicated the county is open to incorporation as he commented: ‘If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statues. Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.’

After the news of SpaceX’s inquiry was shared online, Musk took to Twitter to clarify that he was hoping to incorporate ‘an area much larger than Boca Chica.’

Though the discussion with Cameron County indicates Musk is serious about the venture, he later joked on Twitter that the new city would be led by ‘The Doge’, a reference to the Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency he praised last month.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked whether Starbase would be dog friendly, Musk wrote: ‘Very much so & its leader shall be The Doge.’

The incorporation of Boca Chica Village would allow Musk to make an even bigger mark on Texas, which is already home to two SpaceX sites – one in Boca Chica and one in McGregor, halfway between Austin and Dallas.

According to Forbes, a job posting from the company this week revealed it is also looking to build a manufacturing facility in Austin.

Another job posting, cited by cnet, indicated that Musk is looking to build a resort on what could be the City of Starbase.

Posted last summer, the ad asked for a ‘talented Resort Development Manager to oversee the development of SpaceX’s first resort.’

It added:

Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship, our next-generation launch vehicle. SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st century Spaceport.

Musk evidently has big plans for Boca Chica Village, indicating that while he’s desperate to get to space, he’s not given up on Earth just yet.