unilad
Advert

Elon Musk Wants To Build A City Called Starbase Around His Texas Launch Site

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Mar 2021 08:54
Elon Musk Wants To Build A City Called Starbase Around His Texas Launch SitePA Images/Disney

SpaceX has approached officials in Texas to discuss Elon Musk’s hopes of incorporating of a new city around the company’s rocket launch site. 

SpaceX’s private launch site and rocket production facility is located in Boca Chica Village; an unincorporated community in Cameron County.

Advert

Musk drew attention to Boca Chica Village with the launches of Starship prototypes, but it seems he now wants the facility’s home to have a name more fitting to his out-of-this world ventures.

Elon MuskPA

On Tuesday, the SpaceX founder tweeted that he was ‘Creating the city of Starbase, Texas.’ Referencing his plans to use SpaceX’s ships to travel to Mars, he then added: ‘From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars.’

On the same day, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said SpaceX ‘officially approached’ the county regarding ‘Elon Musk’s interest to incorporate Boca Chica Village into the City of Starbase, Texas.’

Advert

Treviño indicated the county is open to incorporation as he commented: ‘If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statues. Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.’

After the news of SpaceX’s inquiry was shared online, Musk took to Twitter to clarify that he was hoping to incorporate ‘an area much larger than Boca Chica.’

Advert

Though the discussion with Cameron County indicates Musk is serious about the venture, he later joked on Twitter that the new city would be led by ‘The Doge’, a reference to the Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency he praised last month.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked whether Starbase would be dog friendly, Musk wrote: ‘Very much so & its leader shall be The Doge.’

The incorporation of Boca Chica Village would allow Musk to make an even bigger mark on Texas, which is already home to two SpaceX sites – one in Boca Chica and one in McGregor, halfway between Austin and Dallas.

Advert

According to Forbes, a job posting from the company this week revealed it is also looking to build a manufacturing facility in Austin.

Another job posting, cited by cnet, indicated that Musk is looking to build a resort on what could be the City of Starbase.

Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and ExhibitionPA Images

Posted last summer, the ad asked for a ‘talented Resort Development Manager to oversee the development of SpaceX’s first resort.’

Advert

It added:

Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship, our next-generation launch vehicle. SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st century Spaceport.

Musk evidently has big plans for Boca Chica Village, indicating that while he’s desperate to get to space, he’s not given up on Earth just yet.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Chris D’Elia Sued For Allegedly Violating Child Pornography Laws
Celebrity

Chris D’Elia Sued For Allegedly Violating Child Pornography Laws

Cephalopod Passes Cognitive Test Designed For Children
Animals

Cephalopod Passes Cognitive Test Designed For Children

Minneapolis City Is Paying Influencers $2,000 To Report Derek Chauvin Trial
News

Minneapolis City Is Paying Influencers $2,000 To Report Derek Chauvin Trial

American Horror Story Season 10 Will Be ‘Different’ To Previous Seasons Says Star
Film and TV

American Horror Story Season 10 Will Be ‘Different’ To Previous Seasons Says Star

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Elon Musk, SpaceX, Texas

Credits

Elon Musk/Twitter and 3 others

  1. Elon Musk/Twitter

    @elonmusk

  2. Cameron County

    SPACEX INCORPORATION INQUIRY

  3. Forbes

    Elon Musk Wants To Set Up A City Named Starbase Around His Texas Rocket Launch Site

  4. cnet

    SpaceX is planning a resort at its Texas launch facility, job posting reveals

 