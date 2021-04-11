unilad
Advert

Elon Musk’s $55 Million Public Transport Loop Slammed As ‘Crappy Disney Ride’

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 11 Apr 2021 18:44
Elon Musk's $55 Million Public Transport Loop Slammed As 'Crappy Disney Ride' theboringcompany/Facebook

Elon Musk’s eagerly awaited $55 million Las Vegas transit loop has been branded as a ’crappy Disney ride.’

The tech guru had promised to take travellers in driverless Tesla vehicles, which would travel at speeds of up to 155mph through tunnels underneath the Las Vegas Convention Center campus.

Advert

The system was designed to give convention attendees a faster way to travel through the campus, which spans across 200-acres, through the use of Teslas based 40 feet beneath the ground.

However, the reality of the project is said to be more like humans driving through tunnels at just 35mph, according to those who were in attendance.

According to tech site Gizmodo, the transportation system was ‘about as exciting as a sheet of unpainted drywall discarded in a closed office park.’

Advert

‘It’s just some Tesla Model 3s driving slowly in a tube. All this really is are some Teslas driving in tunnels lined with LED lights,’ Jason Torchinsky said.

‘It seems like this project is quickly turning into Tesla cars driving people underground, rather than some sort of futuristic transport system. Unfortunately, for now, it looks sort of disappointing,’ Sean Szymkowski, from CNET’s Roadshow, wrote.

Rising Tesla Share Price Creates Army Of Self-Named 'Teslanaires'PA Images

‘The tunneling remains the most impressive thing about the project, with both tunnels completely excavated this past May. However, the rest of the process seems to boil down to a ride in a Model 3.’

Advert

Although Telsa representatives haven’t responded to any press requests, Musk did take to Twitter last year, where he confessed the system had been ‘simplified a lot.’

‘It’s basically just Teslas in tunnels at this point, which is way more profound than it sounds,’ he wrote, back in October.

Musk still plans to create a high-speed ‘hyperloop’ which will transport people underneath the city at speeds of up to 700mph.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Putin Officially Bans Same-Sex Marriage In Russia And Stops Transgender People Adopting
News

Putin Officially Bans Same-Sex Marriage In Russia And Stops Transgender People Adopting

Jake Paul Accused Of Sexually Assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise
Celebrity

Jake Paul Accused Of Sexually Assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise

Ever Given Ship Banned From Leaving Suez Canal Until Owners Pay Up To $1 Billion In Compensation
News

Ever Given Ship Banned From Leaving Suez Canal Until Owners Pay Up To $1 Billion In Compensation

Rapper DMX Dies Aged 50
Celebrity

Rapper DMX Dies Aged 50

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing on to UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Technology, Elon Musk, Las Vegas, Tesla

Credits

Gizmodo and 1 other

  1. Gizmodo

    https://gizmodo.com/elon-musks-public-transit-in-las-vegas-still-just-human-1846648723?utm_source=digg

  2. CNET Roadshow

    Elon Musk's Boring Company shows off Vegas tunnel again, and it looks lame

 