Elon Musk’s $55 Million Public Transport Loop Slammed As ‘Crappy Disney Ride’

theboringcompany/Facebook

Elon Musk’s eagerly awaited $55 million Las Vegas transit loop has been branded as a ’crappy Disney ride.’

The tech guru had promised to take travellers in driverless Tesla vehicles, which would travel at speeds of up to 155mph through tunnels underneath the Las Vegas Convention Center campus.

Advert 10

The system was designed to give convention attendees a faster way to travel through the campus, which spans across 200-acres, through the use of Teslas based 40 feet beneath the ground.

However, the reality of the project is said to be more like humans driving through tunnels at just 35mph, according to those who were in attendance.

According to tech site Gizmodo, the transportation system was ‘about as exciting as a sheet of unpainted drywall discarded in a closed office park.’

Advert 10

‘It’s just some Tesla Model 3s driving slowly in a tube. All this really is are some Teslas driving in tunnels lined with LED lights,’ Jason Torchinsky said.

‘It seems like this project is quickly turning into Tesla cars driving people underground, rather than some sort of futuristic transport system. Unfortunately, for now, it looks sort of disappointing,’ Sean Szymkowski, from CNET’s Roadshow, wrote.

PA Images

‘The tunneling remains the most impressive thing about the project, with both tunnels completely excavated this past May. However, the rest of the process seems to boil down to a ride in a Model 3.’

Advert 10

Although Telsa representatives haven’t responded to any press requests, Musk did take to Twitter last year, where he confessed the system had been ‘simplified a lot.’

‘It’s basically just Teslas in tunnels at this point, which is way more profound than it sounds,’ he wrote, back in October.

Musk still plans to create a high-speed ‘hyperloop’ which will transport people underneath the city at speeds of up to 700mph.