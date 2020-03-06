Elon Musk’s Australian Battery Farm Has Saved $116,000,000 In Two Years
Musk was challenged to fix South Australia’s energy problem in 2017, and just two years on he’s saved Australians millions.
Tesla founder Elon Musk built the gigantic battery farm that backups around 30,000 homes – exactly the number that were affected by a long blackout in September 2016.
Musk promised the farm would be built in just 100 days and was that confident the battery farm would be built in that time bracket, he said the services would be free if they didn’t do it.
Responding to asking if he could guarantee the farm being up and running in 100 days, Musk said:
Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?
Following the continuous problems residents in South Australia were having, Musk stepped in an offered his services, promising to provide a better and more reliable energy source for then.
Tesla created the 100MW battery storage farm officially called the Hornsdale Power Reserve, which largely uses wind and solar power. It’s thought the farm cost Tesla $50 million to create.
Two years on, the battery farm has saved Australian’s a whopping A$116 million as well as slashing the cost to regulate South Australia’s grid by an impressive 91%.
Bloomberg New Energy Finance analyst Ali Asghar spoke about the effects the farm has had.
He said:
Not only has the Hornsdale Power Reserve identified how batteries can physically help the grid, it has also showed how they can make money along the way.
More importantly, it has boosted investor confidence in the storage market by showing developers how revenues from different power based services can be stacked to build a business case for storage in Australia.
The battery farm also put Jamestown and South Australia on the map as a world leader in renewable energy with battery storage.
Basically, Tesla have smashed it.
This will come as good news for Musk who’s networth plummeted by $768 Million after Tesla’s cybertruck unveiling in November 2019.
The 48-year-old tech guru unveiled his ‘bulletproof’ baby which he described as a ‘really futuristic-like cyberpunk, Blade Runner pickup truck’.
In a bid to demonstrate the cars supposed bulletproof exterior, Musk asked the cars designer to throw metal balls at the car which left the car badly damaged along with Musk’s ego.
Following the presentation, Tesla’s share price dropped by 6% sending Musk’s net worth plummeting by $768 million in a single day, to a mere $23.6 billion.
While it’s unknown how much Tesla themselves have generated from the Hornsdale Power Reserve, the money the company has saved South Australian residents is pretty impressive which may cushion the blow of his arguably unimpressive ‘cybertruck’ last year.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Technology, Alternative energy, Australia, Battery farm, Elon Musk, Power, tesla