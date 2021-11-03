Elon Musk’s Baffling Cryptic Poem Tweet Explained Following Mass Confusion

Alamy

Elon Musk is no stranger to a confusing tweet – they’re actually kind of his thing.

But fans found themselves even more baffled than usual this week when the SpaceX owner posted a Chinese poem underneath the word ‘Humankind’.

For those who aren’t familiar with Mandarin, Twitter wasn’t all that helpful, with the clearly-botched English translation reading, ‘Cooking beans and burning beans. Osmunda japonica in the cauldron weeping is the same root, so why is it too anxious?’

Thankfully, one native Mandarin speaker has taken to TikTok to provide a proper explanation for Musk’s tweet, revealing that the poem is actually based on an ancient Chinese legend of two brothers: Cao Zhi and Cao Pi.

The story goes that the two brothers were vying for the right to inherit their father’s throne. Cao Zhi was smart and talented but weak, whereas Cao Pi was better at forming alliances. In the end, Cao Pi took the throne, but agreed to spare his brother’s life if he could write him a poem in seven steps.

The poem actually reads:

When burning the beanstalk to cook beans, the beans cried ‘we are all grown from the same root, why do we have to persecute each other so hard?’

‘This poem is very metaphorical,’ the man explains. ‘It was written by the weak but talented Cao Zhi. Elon Musk sees himself as Cao Zhi, so everyone, guess who is Cao Pi?’

Using this translation, its easy to interpret Musk’s use of the poem as calling for humans to stop fighting among each other, and instead to work for humankind’s common good.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Musk had absolutely no idea of the poem’s origins, and just thought it sounded nice, but he man’s video explanation has led to more speculation on Reddit, as users debate who Musk was trying to speak about when posting the poem.

Some believe it was aimed at Jeff Bezos, while one Reddit user wrote that Musk ‘sees literally everyone as Cao Pi and himself as the persecuted genius’.

Others weren’t interested in solving Musk’s cryptic riddles, with one user simply writing, ‘Dammit, just pay your taxes, you fake a** Willy Wonka.’

