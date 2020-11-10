Elon Musk's Boring Company Is Setting Up A Secret Project In Austin The Boring Company

It looks like The Boring Company could be gearing up for a new project, with Elon Musk’s tunnel construction startup posting several new job adverts in Austin, Texas.

The company is advertising for roughly half a dozen positions in various fields of engineering, and also posted a giant hint on Twitter about the benefits of ‘Austin Chalk’. No details about the project have been confirmed yet, but anything with the maverick billionaire’s fingerprints on it instantly sparks speculation online, and these job adverts are no different.

It’s quickly been pointed out that Musk has been making a lot of noise in this specific part of Texas recently, with Austin also set to become home to the next Tesla gigafactory. The $1.1 billion production plant, which Musk described as an ‘ecological paradise’ set to be open to members of the public, was announced back in July, and from 2021 will be used to assemble Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y EVs, as well as the much-anticipated Cybertruck.

The choice of Austin for both projects could be a coincidence, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Boring Company’s planned project was connected in some way to Tesla’s new factory. It’s not clear whether a project has been approved by local authorities, but with the city of Austin having already offered Tesla some $60 million in tax breaks, unlike some other places it seems like the area is more than happy to welcome Musk with open arms.

Since its establishment in 2016, The Boring Company has been developing its range of tunnel-based services in a 1.14-mile-long test tunnel near SpaceX headquarter in Los Angeles. The startup offers five different types of tunnel, ranging from pedestrian walkways to conveyor belts for shipping containers.

But it’s the ‘Loop’ system that has really caught people’s attention, with the company offering an underground public transport system that will use autonomous vehicles – specifically, Teslas – to shuttle passengers between stations at speeds of up to 150mph.

The Boring Company is currently working on one of these systems for the Las Vegas Convention Centre and similar projects have been floated in Chicago and the DC suburbs, although they’ve since been scaled back. The Boring Company says a full-scale Loop system could carry as many as 10,000 passengers per hour, although these early projects are expected to only be a tiny fraction of that size.

Whether Musk is planning to build Tesla its very own Loop system, or whether this new Austin project is something else, unless you’re a Texas-based engineer looking for a job, you’ll just have to wait and see.

