Elon Musk’s Latest ‘Diamond Hands’ Tweet Signals Tesla Won’t Sell Amid Huge Bitcoin Drop

PA Images

Elon Musk has tweeted the ‘diamond hands’ emoji, which seems to imply Tesla isn’t planning to sell its Bitcoin amid the sharp drop in cryptocurrency prices today, May 19.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has seen its price cut to nearly half. On Wednesday, its price dropped by 30% to be valued at just above $30,000. According to Coin Metrics, this is Bitcoin’s lowest price since January 2021. The price has since risen to just more than $38,000, a 10% drop over 24 hours.

Elon Musk and Tesla famously invested $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in February of this year, and declared that the company would start accepting the cryptocurrency as payment. This prompted Bitcoin to surge in price, but those gains seem to have been wiped out by the recent price drop.

The term ‘diamond hands’ emerged from the WallStreetBets subreddit, and refers to ‘traders who believe in the eventual profitability of their stocks and securities,’ as opposed to ‘paper hands,’ which refers to ‘traders who either sell their securities too early before the profit is maximized,’ as KnowYourMeme explains.

Tesla’s relationship with Bitcoin has been rocky since the announcement of the company’s investment. On May 12, Musk suspended the use of Bitcoin to purchase Tesla vehicles due to the environmental concerns over the cryptocurrency mining process.

Shortly after Tesla’s suspension of accepting Bitcoin as payment, the cryptocurrency market crashed and Tesla was thought to have begun the process of selling its cryptocurrency, which Musk publicly denied.

Bitcoin’s disastrous day today seems to be in response to the Chinese government announcing it would not allow its financial institutions to handle cryptocurrency transactions. Although this means that Chinese payment systems will not be able to support cryptocurrency, it is still legal for individuals to possess cryptocurrency wallets.

With China’s announcement, it is speculated that other countries including the United States and the UK might begin to implement their own restrictions on cryptocurrency, though it seems Musk is still confident in the cryptocurrency.

