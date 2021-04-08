Elon Musk’s Neuralink Has The Technology To Build Real-Life Jurassic Park, Co-Founder Says

PA Images/Universal Pictures

A real-life version of Jurassic Park could happen, according to the co-founder of Elon Musk’s Neuralink, Max Hodak.

Taking to Twitter, Hodak claimed that they now have the technology and the know how to be able to breed a ‘super exotic novel species’.

‘We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to. Wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but [shrugs emoji]. Maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species,’ he wrote on April 4.

Although he didn’t go into any detail on how Neuralink – a company that aims to create brain chip devices – would be able to revive the creatures, which have been extinct for around 65 million years, he did appear to champion the idea.

‘Biodiversity (antifragility) is definitely valuable; conservation is important and makes sense. But why do we stop there? Why don’t we more intentionally try to generate novel diversity?’ he continued.

However, as anyone who has ever seen the 1993 classic cult movie knows, things don’t exactly go to plan for the scientists in Jurassic Park, which doesn’t really give a glowing reference for what Hodak might be expecting to happen.

In the film, dinosaurs are genetically recreated – as Hodak has suggested we could do – but things take a turn for the worst when the pre-historic animals develop a taste for humans.

The concept of resurrecting extinct animals is called de-extinction, and there’s huge debate on the effects it can have on our ecosystems.

For example, while Hodak says bringing dinosaurs back would be good for biodiversity, others argue that creating new forms of biodiversity is simply reintroducing new and invasive species into an ecosystem that can no longer cater to them.

It’s unlikely Hodak will have any time to work on his dinosaur theory any time soon, given that Neuralink is busy developing its revolutionary brain chip, which he and Musk claim will be able to cure a whole host of ailments, from blindness to paralysis.

In August last year, Musk unveiled the first-ever prototype of the brain chip, which he described as being like ‘a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires’. He used a pig named Gertrude, who he said had been implanted with the chip for two months prior to the big reveal.

The company plans to use surgical robots to implant the device into people’s brains using local anaesthetic.