Elon Musk's SpaceX Breaks World Record Sending Most Satellites To Space On Single Rocket

SpaceX has set a new world record by launching the most satellites sent into space on a single rocket.

Elon Musk’s company sent a grand total of 143 small satellites into orbit on board their Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, January 24, breaking the previous record of 107 achieved by the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2017.

The launch, which took place at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, was delayed by bad weather before the rocket eventually lifted off at 10.00am EST.

The company also broke its own record for the number of launches successfully carried out by the same rocket, with the reusable Falcon 9 booster taking off for the eighth time before touching back down on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

As well as setting the record for the most number of satellites carried on board one spacecraft, Sunday’s launch also marked a big step forward for SpaceX’s commercial business plans, with the mission being the first to see payloads from multiple different companies carried into space on the same flight.

The achievement marks the first official launch conducted through SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare program – think Uber Pool but for satellites – which the company says will allow smaller space technology firms an easier and more affordable way to launch their own products into orbit.



That being said, a ticket on board a Falcon 9 launch doesn’t exactly come cheap. According to the SpaceX website, a spot on board costs $1 million for the first 200kg, with additional cargo costing $5,000 per kilogram.

Earth-imaging startup PlanetLab had the biggest share of the payloads, launching 48 of their shoebox sized satellites on the mission, BBC News reports. Other clients hitching a ride included IoT connectivity firm Swarm Technologies and Japanese radar-imaging company iQPS. The launch also saw 10 more Starlink satellites delivered into space, edging the number in orbit as part of the SpaceX’s high-speed broadband network closer to 1,000.

This growing demand is largely thanks to the increased availability and affordability of components and technology for building satellites, many of which can now be constructed from off-the-shelf consumer parts, a world away from the complex engineering typically associated with satellite building. In a tweet ahead of the launch, Elon Musk said that he was ‘excited about offering low-cost access to orbit for small companies.’

It’s slated to be another busy week for Elon Musk and SpaceX, with the company also reportedly preparing for a second test flight of its Starship rocket. An earlier high-altitude launch of the rocket Musk hopes will eventually carry people to Mars was labelled a success by the company, despite the prototype exploding on landing.