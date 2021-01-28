Elon Musk's Tesla Announces First-Ever Annual Profit With $721 Million In 2020 PA Images

Electric car company Tesla has announced its first ever annual net profit for 2020.

In the year that millions lost their jobs and countries all over the world were plunged into financial despair, Tesla made an eyewatering $721 million.

But, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for Elon Musk’s company, which is now worth more than $800 billion.

Prior to 2020, the California-based car manufacturer experienced a string of losses, having lost $862 million just the year before.

However, even in 2020, Tesla would have faced yet another loss, if it wasn’t for regulatory credits bought by other vehicle manufacturers. Automakers can buy credits from other companies when they aren’t able to meet emissions and fuel economy standards, and the last 12 months saw Musk’s company rake in $1.58 billion in credits for 2020.

Beyond the credits, Tesla announced a profit of $2.24 per share for the year, which falls slightly below the Wall Street prediction of $2.45 per share. However, it still managed to rake in an annual revenue of $31.54 billion, up from a predicted estimate of $31.1 billion.

During the final quarter of the year, October to December, the company’s profits were capped at $270 million, after making just 80 cents per share, down from Wall Street’s estimate of $1.02 per share. But, again, the electric car manufacturer still managed to surpass predicted revenue, raking in $10.74 billion, rather than the estimated $10.47 billion,’ MailOnline reports.

Tesla recently announced it’s currently in the process of updating its older vehicles, the Model S sedan and X SUV with new motors, batteries and interiors.

Sales for Tesla vehicles rose by an impressive 36% last year, as the demand for electric cars continue to rise, however it did fall slightly short on its goal to deliver 500,000 vehicles, instead producing 499,500, thanks to help from a new factory in China.

Still, it’s not a bad figure, considering the factory was forced to close its doors for two months when COVID-19 began to ravage parts of the United States. Musk famously defied public health advice by reopening factories in May.

Tesla’s success has, in part, contributed to Musk’s ever growing wealth, which currently has him sitting at the position of second richest person in the world. Earlier this month he did temporarily overtake Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos as the top spot, but he was quickly relegated back into second place. As it stands, Musk’s net worth sits at approximately $185 billion (£136 billion).

