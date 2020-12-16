Engineer Creates A Strange Floating Table With String

The Action Lab/YouTube

Tables are difficult enough to build for most people, but to build one that floats using string is something else. Nonetheless, through the power of physics, one engineer managed to create a very odd table.

The Action Lab has uploaded a video to YouTube that initially illustrates how difficult it is to build a table from strings. However, the video then begins to discuss how balance is essential, and eventually, with some plastic additions to four pieces of string, a small table is made. At first, it looks like the table is some kind of magic trick, but there is some interesting science behind the unique structure.

The full video of the string-based table can be seen below:

While the string table may seem like an optical illusion, it is actually taking advantage of a tensegrity structure. Every string in the triangular prism relies on one another, and this means that as each side compresses the others are stressed. The result is a slightly wobbly but surprisingly strong table.

Tensegrity structures have numerous uses, some of which are unexpected. These structures, which ‘give the illusion of floating’ have been used to create bridges, such as the Kurilpa Bridge in Australia. These structures are not limited to triangular prisms, and can be applied to create a range of shapes as long as the string-like pillars do not cross each other.

The term to describe this strange architectural system was coined by Dr Stephen Levi, but the origins of the structure are within us all, and as a result, there has been a great deal of debate about who founded the theory.

structure with string The Action Lab/Youtube

Our bodies use tensegrity structures with our muscles and bones. In fact, the structures are what allow us to move and lift items. Our tendons act like the strings and our bones ‘are like discontinuous members under compression’. The best way to think about this point, when you pull things towards you, the tendons appear to be strained but they are actually being stressed against your bones.

It seems this magic-looking structure actually uses a system that we use every day to do basic tasks. Nonetheless, seeing the science behind our ability to pick things up in action is impressive, and sheds new light into how our bodies work without us necessarily realising.

