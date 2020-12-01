European Union Records Lowest Greenhouse Emissions Since 1990 PA Images

Greenhouse emissions in the European Union are at their lowest levels since 1990, but an upwards spike is expected in the coming months, and experts say that there is more work to be done.

The effects of global warming are usually frightening, and it is rare to hear good news about the progress the world is making. Nonetheless, the EU has managed to reduce its emissions to the lowest point since 1990 – an 8% decrease from 2019.

While this is a positive step, it seems that the circumstances that have facilitated the achievement have been unique, and as a result, may not be sustained.

It is believed that the ongoing pandemic has led to a sharp reduction in polluters, and because of this, scientists are concerned about a sharp rise in carbon output when the situation improves.

Frans Timmermans, the European Commission (EC) vice-president in charge of the European Green Deal, explained the positive and negative elements of the result:

The European Union is proving it is possible to reduce emissions and grow your economy. However, today’s report again confirms we need to step up our efforts across all sectors of the economy to reach our common goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

To accelerate a decrease in emissions and achieve pollution neutrality by the middle of the century, the EC is currently asking states to raise the 40% reduction of emissions by 2030 to 55%. Whether this will happen remains to be seen, but it is clear that action needs to be taken to stop global warming resulting in disastrous consequences.

The effects of global warming will continue after emissions stop because of a continuous cycle of ice melting that will occur. Reducing greenhouse gases will undoubtedly help protect the Earth, however, and if the progress of this year can continue then the targets set out by the EC may yet be achieved.

