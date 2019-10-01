Everything You Need To Know About Google’s Pixel 4 Ahead Of Its Launch

Google

It’s that time of the year again where tech companies announce their latest gadgets and gizmos, with Google hosting their very own hardware event on October 15.

They’re set to launch their Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphone, the successor to the Pixel 3 announced in October 2018.

You’d have thought that after what happened with the Pixel 3 last year that Google would do their best to stop its latest smartphone from getting leaked.

Well, that’s not what they’ve done! Nearly every detail of the phone is now public, with Google previewing the phone back in June.

I suppose the best way to get ahead of the leaks is to leak the phone yourselves! Because that logic makes complete sense.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

Before going into leaks and rumours, lets focus on what Google has already given away. For starters, the phone has a massive square on the back that contains three cameras.

It’s a complete redesign to the Pixel 3, going fore more of an iPhone 11-style camera setup. Also similarly to the iPhone is a monolithic design that replaces the black and silver matte glass back.

We can also tell from a video showcasing the Pixel 4’s new feature that there’s going to be a large bezel at the top of the phone. It’s unclear what particular sensors are going to be on the front of the phone, but one thing we do expect is for the Pixel 4 to have a selfie camera for its Motion Sense and face unlock.

Take a look below:

One notable absence from the phone is a fingerprint reader on the back. We know that face unlock has been added, but could we see an in-display fingerprint reader in the glass on the front?

Thanks to leaks, we can see more of the phone than Google probably wants us to. One source claiming to have got their hands on the phone is Vietnamese site GenK.

Their source claims that the Pixel 4 XL came from a smartphone store in Hanoi, but their source refuses to share the true origin of the device. They believe that the device is a prototype machine.

While it is not guaranteed that this is what the final device is going to look like, the prototype looks incredibly similar to renders and what we’ve already been shown by Google.

On top of many leaked images of the phone, there’s also what appears to be an advert that has been made by Google about the phone.

In terms of specs, 9to5Google has been exclusively told by a reliable source that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch OLED displays.

The source also revealed that the Google Pixel 4 will have a 2,800 mAh battery, while the larger model will have a 3,700 mAh battery.

Both devices will be available with 64GB and 128GB storage, as well as having 6GB of RAM.

They will also come with the latest version of Android software and pack the Snapdragon 855.

Only time will tell whether the specs are what we’re expecting. We also predict there will be an upgraded Google Assistant, camera improvements and some new software features that compete with the new iPhones.

There are still some mysteries surrounding the phone; will there be a 5G version? How much is the phone going to cost? How well does the new face unlock feature actually work?

To find out more about these phones, we’ll have to wait for the announcements on October 15. Unless, Google continues to accidentally leak information about its upcoming products.

