Evolve Skateboard Uses A 3,000-Watt Dual Motor To Reach 22mph

Evolve Skateboard

If you enjoy skateboarding but wish your trips could be faster and slightly more leisurely, then the Evolve Skateboard is the perfect solution. In fact, the skateboard can reach up to 22mph.

Evolve makes skateboards in several different shapes and sizes, but perhaps their most striking is the electrified Stoke model. While it is not made for roads, it is perfect for isolated areas and playing around with.

The surf-inspired swallow design makes the board look unique, but it is its ability to gather speed that will appeal to those who want to test the limits of cruising.

The electric skateboard can reach 22mph and can tackle gradient hills of up to 30% with its 3,000-watt dual motor. Safe to say, wearing a helmet on one of these boards is advised.

The technology on the underside of the board leads to a fast ride that has a focus on giving users the ability to skate with ease. Alongside this technology is a Y-tool, spare screws, a remote and a charger to keep everything working at its best.

It should be noted that these boards are not suitable for motorways and significant roads, and if you have to use such methods to get to work then this may not be the best purchase.

Nonetheless, with a fast-charging battery and plenty of speed, this looks like an ideal way to get around on short trips or in areas that are designed for skateboarding. This model will set consumers back £950, so it is probably best that they have some skating experience as its a hefty investment for something that may end up in the back of the garage.

However, if you have the money and the basic skateboarding skills, this will be a great way to do short trips. Just be careful not to go on roads, as there have been reports of skateboarders being pulled over, although there haven’t been any reports of actual action being filed against riders.

