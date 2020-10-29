Expert Predicts iPhone 13 Will Have 1TB Of Storage PA

It’s been less than a month since Apple released the iPhone 12, but it seems like attention is already quickly shifting to what they’re going to do next.

Maybe it’s a sign of disappointment with Apple’s latest launch, or perhaps just an example of how quickly the smartphone industry has to move these days, but the rumour mill is spinning with insider gossip about what the iPhone 13 could have to offer customers in 2021.

One tipster is suggesting that the next-gen phone could see some significant developments introduced in the way of storage.

Jon Prosser, a tech expert who claims to have an 85.5% accuracy rating when it comes to Apple gossip, tweeted on Wednesday: ‘hope y’all are ready for 1TB iphones’

Naturally, tech sites have jumped on the news as a signal that Apple are ready for their new phones to hit the 1TB mark. The current highest storage option on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a little more than half that, at 512GB.

This news is far from confirmed, but it seems like a realistic possibility, with 1TB storage already available on the market in the form of the Samsung S10 Plus.

As TechRadar reports, it’s unlikely that 1TB storage will be a top priority for Apple – the company has continued to push ahead with iCloud – and the rise of streaming has meant inbuilt storage has become less of an issue for customers in recent years.

PA Images

In the past, Apple has upgraded its storage capacity roughly every two years, though this year’s release broke that trend.

Apple trackers have also spotted a new patent filed by the company for a new protective layer to prevent cracks in foldable screens, leading to renewed speculation that the company may be getting ready to take on the Samsung Z Flip by launching it’s own rival line of foldable phones.

With the iPhone 13 not set to launch until September 2021, there’s a long way to go until we get any kind of official confirmation for these sorts of rumours, but that’s not going to stop fans from playing the guessing game.