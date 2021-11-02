Facebook Ditches Face Recognition System And Deletes Faceprints Of 1 Billion Users

Alamy

Facebook will shut down its facial recognition system amid widespread privacy concerns from users and regulators.

The social network, under the purview of the newly-named Meta, first introduced face recognition back in 2010, though it became an area of focus shortly after its acquisition of Instagram two years later.

If you’re a Facebook user, you’ll likely know that the platform scans photos for people’s faces and will suggest who you should tag if you haven’t already done so.

However, it’s since been announced that facial recognition in the app will be scrapped, with more than one billion people’s individual faceprints to be deleted. According to Facebook, a third of its users – equating to more than 600 million accounts – opted into facial recognition.

Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence, attributed the change to ‘growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole’ in a blog post.

‘There are many concerns about the place of facial recognition technology in society, and regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing its use. Amid this ongoing uncertainty, we believe that limiting the use of facial recognition to a narrow set of use cases is appropriate,’ he wrote.

Pesenti argued the tech can be ‘broadly valuable to people and socially acceptable, when deployed with care’, and its removal from Facebook will have a larger impact than photo tags.

‘For example, the ability to tell a blind or visually impaired user that the person in a photo on their News Feed is their high school friend, or former colleague, is a valuable feature that makes our platforms more accessible,’ he continued.

‘The changes we’re announcing today involve a company-wide move away from this kind of broad identification, and toward narrower forms of personal authentication.’

Meta will still consider facial recognition for specific means, such as ‘services that help people gain access to a locked account, verify their identity in financial products or unlock a personal device’, similar to Face ID on iPhones.

‘Every new technology brings with it potential for both benefit and concern, and we want to find the right balance. In the case of facial recognition, its long-term role in society needs to be debated in the open, and among those who will be most impacted by it,’ Pesenti added, saying Meta will ‘continue engaging in that conversation’.

