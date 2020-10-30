Facebook Reports A Decline In Users In US And Canada PA Images

After a lockdown boost, Facebook has seen a decline in active users in North America, and has warned it expects the negative trajectory to continue for the rest of the year.

In the US and Canada, the social media titan saw its daily active user base for the period July-September fall by 2 million compared to the previous quarter.

Advert 10

To be clear, the company still has an absolutely massive 196 million users active on the platform in the region, but it’s still a notable decrease following the elevated figures reported by the company during the first half of the 2020.

Facebook says that the COVID-19 pandemic saw more users logging on to keep in contact with friends and family during lockdown, and has warned investors that it expects its user base in the U.S. and Canada to remain flat or drop further in the fourth quarter.

PA Images

The 3rd quarter report also shows Facebook’s user base in Europe continued to remain flat at 305 million daily active users.

Advert 10

The company has 3.21 billion monthly users across its various platforms, which include WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger as well as the main Facebook site. That figure is a slight increase on the 3.14 billion reported in the previous quarter.

Over the past year, concerns over the company’s role in spreading false news have led to renewed calls for users and companies to boycott Facebook’s services. Campaign groups have pointed to Facebook’s role in spreading content related to far-right organisations and conspiracy theories like QAnon as evidence that the social media platform is negatively impacting wider society and politics.

#StopHateForProfit

Earlier this year, the #StopHateForProfit ad boycott saw businesses as well as celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Selena Gomez temporarily pause their use of Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to hold the company accountable for hate speech on its platforms.

Advert 10

CNBC reports that the boycott did not seem to have a noticeable impact on the company’s ad revenues, which increased by 22% compared to the same period in 2019. On an earnings call yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg told investors that the company has 10 million active advertisers, up from 9 million at the start of July. More than 1,000 of those advertisors participated in the advertising pause as part of the #StopHateForProfit boycott

Facebook also netted $249 million in revenue from other products including the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, and Portal video calling system.