Facebook Reveals Why Its Platforms Shut Down

After the internet reacted in outrage to a six-hour crash of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Facebook has since revealed why its platforms shut down.

Facebook and its various subsidiaries went offline from around 4.30pm BST (11.30am EST) and caused many users to take to Twitter to share their reactions. Facebook did not comment immediately as to what the problem had been, however they apologised for the inconvenience.

Many theories circulated online about the source of the problem, with one user suggesting that a large section of the routing had been ‘deleted’.

However, on the evening of Monday, October 4, Facebook shared a blog post to reveal the true cause of the issue, in an ‘update about the October 4th outage’.

The social media giant apologised to ‘all the people and businesses around the world who depend’ on it and for the ‘inconvenience’ the outage caused. It reassured the public that it had been ‘working hard to restore access’ and that the systems were now indeed ‘back up and running’.

It explained that the ‘underlying cause’ of the six-hour crash were ‘configuration changes’ to routers, which ‘impacted many of the internal tools and systems’ that are used in ‘day-to-day operations’.

It said:

Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.

The post said all services were now back online and that they were ‘continuing to actively work’ to make sure they operated regularly. They concluded that the ‘root cause of this outage was a fault configuration change’ but had ‘no evidence that user data was comprised as a result of this downtime’.

The company’s stocks dropped nearly 5% after the outage yesterday, compared to when it dropped around 15% in the middle of September, The Independent reports.

Facebook stressed how sorry it was to all who ‘rely’ on it everyday and that an investigation would continue so that it could ‘understand more about what happened’ in order to ‘make [their] infrastructure more resilient’.