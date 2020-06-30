Facebook’s Amazing New Virtual Reality Headset Looks Like A Pair Of Sunglasses

Most VR displays share a common viewing optic: A simple refractive lens composed of a thick, curved piece or glass or plastic. We propose replacing this bulky element with holographic optics.

You may be familiar with holographic images seen at a science museum or on your credit card, which appear to be three-dimensional with realistic depth in or out of the page. Like these holographic images, our holographic optics are a recording of the interaction of laser light with objects, but in this case the object is a lens rather than a 3D scene.