Fake DubaiCoin Cryptocurrency Tanks After Government Denies Official Approval

What was thought to be a new cryptocurrency has tanked in price after concerns were raised that it’s a phishing scam.

Named DubaiCoin, in the space of 24 hours the digital coin skyrocketed in value by 1,000%.

The coin was initially trading at $0.17, but shot up to $1.13 by yesterday, May 27, according to Crypto.com.

Despite the name, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has denied any links to the new cryptocurrency. In addition to denying any connection with DubaiCoin, the UAE warned the new coin could be a scam.

Dubai Media Office tweeted yesterday:

Dubai Coin cryptocurrency was never approved by any official authority. The website promoting the coin is an elaborate phishing campaign that is designed to steal personal information from its visitors.

In the wake of the government’s warnings, DubaiCoin has plummeted in price down to $0.27 today, May 28, according to Coinranking at the time of writing.

At one point there were several reports Arabianchain Technology was behind the new cryptocurrency, after a press release was allegedly issued to some publications, but the Dubai-based company has also denied any connection to the new cryptocurrency.

The company wrote on a now-pinned tweet on its Twitter page, ‘We haven’t made such an announcement, please be cautious.’ It also shared a link to a website called DubPay, warning it was fake and advised people to be careful.

At the time of writing, the DubPay site appears to have been taken down.

According to the Khaleej Times, the Dubai Electronic Security (DES) Centre also issued a warning yesterday, May 27, about the so-called cryptocurrency and stated that DubaiCoin hasn’t been approved by any official entity. It also warned that the website promoting the coin is an unlicensed site.

DES’s cyber scams Twitter page wrote:

Dubai Coin cryptocurrency was never approved by any official authority. The website promoting the coin is an elaborate phishing campaign that is designed to steal personal information from its visitors including names, email addresses, passwords and phone numbers.

In a separate tweet, it added, ‘Always be diligent with your personal information and investments and make sure to verify the authenticity of investment opportunities with official sources.’

In the wake of these reports, officials confirmed to the Khaleej Times an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Despite the ongoing warnings from official bodies, DubaiCoin’s 24 hour volume currently sits at $212,309.