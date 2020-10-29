Ferrari 812 Superfast Driver Films Himself Crashing In Central London London & UK Crime

They say some people have more money than sense, and that certainly seems to be the case with this Ferrari driver who filmed himself crashing his car while driving through central London.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast packs some serious power under the hood, with a 789bhp v12 engine getting the rear-wheel drive supercar from 0-60mph in under 2.9 seconds. Great for flying down a track or an open stretch of Autobahn, but, as anyone even vaguely familiar with London roads can tell you, the centre of the capital in the middle of the day is neither the time or the place to put your foot down.

Yet for some reason, that’s exactly what this driver decided to do on Lambeth Bridge on Monday, October 26, and it went exactly as well as you’d assume.

In a video taken on a mounted camera and posted to Instagram, you can see the driver accelerate as he crosses the traffic-free bridge. It sounds like he lifts off before the car spins out, sliding backwards across to the other side of the road before setting the airbags off as it hits the bridge wall.

What’s more scary is that the car narrowly avoids an innocent cyclist heading the opposite way across the bridge. Unlike many bridges in central London, Lambeth Bridge has no barriers separating the road from the footpath, but thankfully there were no pedestrians on that side of the bridge at the time, and it looks like no one was hurt (except for the driver’s ego).

We’re not sure why the driver posted the footage to Instagram in the first place, and it looks like the account has since been set to private. The video was reposted on Twitter by a page called London & UK Crime, where it has racked up more than half a million views.

Car Throttle say they have contacted the Met Police, who confirmed that they had no record of the incident, so we can assume the accident wasn’t reported, though it’s not clear whether the Ferrari driver was able to drive away of their own accord.

While you’d think supercar owners would try to take more care of their vehicles, incidents like this one are actually a strangely common occurrence in London. In August, photos emerged of a totalled pink McLaren 570, after its owner lost control of his £150,000 car on a 20mph road in Marylebone. Last year, a Lamborghini Huracan owner was left ‘in tears’ after writing off his vehicle at a supercar meetup.

