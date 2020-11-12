Ferrari Launches First Convertible Hybrid Supercar With 211mph Top Speed Ferrari

Ferrari has officially unveiled its latest plug-in hybrid – the SF90 Spider – and it’s the most powerful production hybrid supercar ever made.

Eighteen months on from the launch of the SF90 Stradale, and four years after Ferrari launched its first hybrid convertible in the form of the limited-series LaFerrari Aperta, the company has announced its newest drop-top hybrid. The SF90 Spider retains many of the same features as the Stradale, while showing little drop off in terms of performance.

As per Autocar, Ferrari says the Spider will offer the same ‘record-breaking performance’ as its hard-top sibling, with the drop-top adding ‘further driving pleasure and versatility to the mix’. Most of the Stradale’s key specs are still here. The Spider has the same four-wheel-drive plug-in powertrain, with a 769bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 accompanying front and rear electric motors worth another 217bhp. That’s a combined 986bhp.

The Spider’s 7.9kWh battery also gives it an electric-only range of 15.5 miles, making it the second Ferrari model – the Stradale being the first – capable of driving without its petrol engine.

In terms of performance, there’s not much to separate the two either. The SF90 Spider does 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds – the same as the hard-top – and maxes out just 1mph shy of the Stradale at 211mph. Ferrari says the Spider completed a lap of its Fiorano test track just half a second slower than its hard-top counterpart, and even managed to edge out the LaFerrari.

Of course, the key difference here is the Spider’s aluminium retractable hard-top, which opens and closes in just 14 seconds. Ferrari designed the car to minimise performance loss with the roof open, and while its mechanism means the Spider weighs 300kg more than the LaFerrari Aperta, the company says that the electrified front wheel system has contributed an equivalent weight reduction of 200kg.

The overall style of the Spider is much the same as the Stradale, with both the exterior and interior retaining a similar shape and many of the same features, though some new elements inside the cockpit have been added to funnel air away from passengers. There’s even the same Assetto Fiorano upgrade package, which for an extra £39,360 will get you shock absorbers, performance tyres, and a 21kg weight reduction.

The Ferrari SF90 Spider is set to go on sale starting from £425,000, with the first expected in Spring 2021.

