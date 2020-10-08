First All-Electric Hummer Built Using Epic's Unreal Engine Epic Games

Supertrucks just got a whole lot more Epic, as the creator of Fortnite has confirmed that it will be bringing its software to the new all-electric Hummer.

Epic Games is partnering up with General Motors to produce the world’s first in-car interface system powered by its Unreal Engine game development software.

Advert

Epic announced that it would be providing Hummer with software developed through its very own ‘human-machine interface’ (HMI) initiative, which will also be used to power driver onboard systems, as well as the vehicle’s infotainment package.

In a blog post announcing the partnership, Epic Games wrote, ‘When you sit in the driver’s seat of a modern car today, the way you interact with the vehicle is different from a few years ago. Buttons and screens dominate the dashboard, steering wheel, and instrument pane, providing features that may be new to you.’

GMC

‘At Epic Games, we’ve long been interested in the way the requirements for HMI development overlap with those of game development. Much of the functionality required to create HMI systems has been available in Unreal Engine for some time.’

Advert

The company hopes that as well as providing drivers with a unique experience, its tech will give developers more flexibility in designing HMI software.

And as we edge ever closer to autonomous vehicles becoming the norm, Epic says that Unreal Engine’s gaming background makes it uniquely placed for a world where ‘in-car entertainment systems will become a much bigger platform in purchasing decisions’.

‘What if an automotive brand had its own games that only its vehicles could access? With Unreal Engine as the HMI platform, opportunities such as this become possible,’ it continued.

Epic Games

Advert

Hummer’s first EV is set be unveiled in just under a fortnight’s time, and GMC has released a few teaser videos to give us an idea of what to expect on October 20.

GMC says the new Hummer EV will boast 1,000 horsepower and a 0-60mph of 3 seconds, and will feature removable roof panels for a true top-down experience.

Among other things, ‘the world’s first all-electric super truck’ looks set to debut a ‘crabwalk’ mode, allowing the car to move diagonally using four-wheel steering. So no excuse when it comes to parallel parking.