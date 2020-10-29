First iPhone 12 Mini Video Shows How Incredibly Small It Is

First iPhone 12 Mini Shows How Incredibly Small It Is George Buhnici / YouTube

The iPhone 12 has four different iterations and fans now have an idea of how small the Mini version is. Safe to say, it lives up to its title.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Standard edition are not huge phones, but the Mini offers an interesting alternative for those who like to keep their devices small. YouTuber George Buhnici originally posted a 40-minute video that illustrated the size difference between the standard edition and the Mini. The video has now been removed, but the screenshots and information provided have been captured.

The Mini was dwarfed by the size of the standard edition of the iPhone 12. It has a small 5.4-inch display, 0.7 inches smaller than the screen offered for the standard version of the iPhone 12. However, the video did illustrate how iOS 14 was optimized for this kind of display and it looks set to be a quality product with the exact same specifications as the standard edition.

iPhone 12 Mini comparison George Buhnici/YouTube

In terms of screen resolution, the Mini display is 2340×1080 which means it has 476 pixels-per-inch. Ultimately, this seems to be a solid alternative for those who want a smaller device, but with the same features as the standard edition. The Mini will also save consumers £100 when compared to the iPhone 12 as it costs £699.

Apple is also releasing an iPhone 12 Pro Max this year, and it seems that the company is banking on an iteration of the 12 being for everyone. With the success of the Standard and Pro in mind, this could be a wise strategy going forward. The iPhone 12 Mini is available to pre-order on November 6 and will go on sale November 13.

