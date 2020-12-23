Flash Games To Be Completely Wiped From Internet In Early 2021
Adobe will be removing all of its Flash games next month, marking the end of an era for kids who grew up during the early days of the internet.
The company has been planning to wind down its support from Flash Player for a while now, with the initial announcement being made in 2017. Now, in an update to its Flash Player End of Life support page, Adobe has confirmed that it will block Flash content from 12 January 2021, marking the end of beloved games like ‘Badger’ and ‘All your base are belong to us’.
You might have already got a notification from Adobe prompting you to uninstall Flash player ahead of the closure; the company says that uninstalling the program is important to stop hackers taking advantage of the out of date software.
In an update explaining the process, Adobe wrote:
Since Adobe will no longer be supporting Flash Player after 31 December 2020 and Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning 12 January 2021, Adobe strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems.
After the EOL Date, Adobe does not intend to issue Flash Player updates or security patches.
Therefore, Adobe will continue to prompt users to uninstall Flash Player and strongly recommends that all users immediately uninstall Flash Player.
Don’t worry though, there is hope for classic Flash games left. Last month, the Internet Archive – also known as the Wayback Machine – announced that it was archiving many of the most popular Flash games, so that they would remain available for nostalgic 90s kids to play online. The Archive also put a call out for creators of Flash games to get in touch to ensure their games are preserved.
Another site, called Flashpoint, has made a number of games available for download, giving fans an opportunity to keep their favourites.
Flashpoint said:
Internet history is important, and content made on platforms such as Adobe Flash are a significant portion of that culture doomed to obscurity.
This project is dedicated to preserving as many games and animations from these platforms as possible, so that they aren’t lost to time.
The end of Adobe Flash Player has been a long time coming, with other plugin software like HTML5 increasingly becoming standard on modern day laptops and computers. Adobe explained that the incorporation of software directly into browsers had effectively made the need for apps and plugins like Flash player redundant.
