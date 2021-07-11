‘Fleet Of UFOs’ Seen Near International Space Station During NASA Live Stream

MrMBB333/YouTube

A UFO hunter is claiming he saw a ‘fleet of UFOs’ on a livestream from the International Space Station.

The hunter, known only as ‘Jeff’, was apparently watching NASA’s live feed from the ISS earlier this week when he spotted 10 ‘unknown objects’ hovering in the vicinity of the International Space Station (ISS).

Advert 10

According to a screenshot from the live feed taken by Jeff, the unknown objects were spotted on July 3 at 8.30am ET, while the ISS was orbiting above the South Atlantic.

MrMBB333/YouTube

Unable to figure out an explanation for the objects himself, Jeff sent his screenshot of the mysterious cylindrical shapes to a YouTuber called Michael, who describes himself as a ‘full-time Earth Watchman’.

What’s an Earth Watchman, you ask? Well, according to Michael himself, ‘Watchmen’ keep track of all the changes occurring on and around Earth, and seemingly believe that there’s actually a hidden explanation for these changes.

Advert 10

Michael job involves ‘[monitoring] everything from the sea floor to the cosmos and everything in between’, but mostly seems to consist of posting video footage sent to him by fellow tin-foil hatters like Jeff.

The screenshot shared by Michael has since received more than 121,000 views on YouTube, and believers and skeptics have come up with all sorts of possible explanations.

‘Space Force working hard to patrol space,’ one person commented, while another wrote, ‘That is not space-junk, but NASA will tell you otherwise’.

Advert 10

But while some people seemed to think they were either alien spaceships or a secret government space weapons program, others believed there was a more simple explanations, and arguing that the objects were simply a few of the hundreds of satellites currently hovering above Earth as part of Elon Musk’s Starlink network.