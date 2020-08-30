‘Flying Car’ Takes Off With One Person On Board In Major Breakthrough
While it was said in The Simpsons that we would all be in flying cars by 2020, it turns out their satirical predictions might not have been that far off.
Japanese start-up company SkyDrive announced on Friday, August 28, it had done a test run with its ‘flying car’ vehicle, which saw it successfully take off with one person onboard.
The test run took place on Tuesday, August 25, at Toyota Test Field’s 10,000-square-metre grounds. The vehicle, known as the SD-03, which is said to be the world’s smallest electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) model, stayed airborne for four minutes.
Take a look here:
According to SkyDrive, the vehicle is ‘designed to be a coupe embodying dreams and exuding charisma, such that it will be welcomed into people’s lives and used naturally.’ The company added that they hope the vehicle will become people’s ‘partner in the sky’ rather than just a commodity.
SkyDrive explained that more test flights will be carried out with the SD-03, and they are hoping to trial it outside of the Toyota Test Field by the end of 2020.
CEO of the company Tomohiro Fukuzawa expressed his excitement of the successful test run, and explained how they hope to take the SD-03 to the ‘next level’ by 2023.
He said:
We are extremely excited to have achieved Japan’s first-ever manned flight of a flying car in the two years since we founded SkyDrive in 2018 with the goal of commercializing such aircraft. We aim to take our social experiment to the next level in 2023 and to that end we will be accelerating our technological development and our business development.
We want to realize a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation in the skies and people are able to experience a safe, secure, and comfortable new way of life. We also aspire to develop markets around the world, in collaboration with our partner companies, so that an urban air mobility society with aircraft supplied by SkyDrive becomes a reality not only in Japan but also across the globe.
Echoing Fukuzawa, SkyDrive’s CTO Nobu Kishi said, ‘We will continue to develop technologies and acquire type certification so that safe and secure flying car operation services can be launched in fiscal 2023.’
I bet Elon Musk is fuming about another company creating a flying vehicle before him.
