Flying Cars Set To Be A Reality In Japan By 2023
Flying cars may seem like a distant sci-fi dream, but Japan is funding projects to get the mode of transport commercialised by 2023.
Tokyo-based company SkyDrive Inc. is working on developing flying electric cars that can take off and land seamlessly (eVTOL), and CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa believes that by the year 2050 people will be able to fly to any district in 10 minutes. This may sound ambitious, but it follows increasing momentum around the technology as well as the backing of the Japanese government.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley see huge potential in flying car technology and they predict that the flying car sector could be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040.
Morgan Stanley’s lead analyst in aircraft and airlines has explained the hopes for flying cars to The Japan Times:
They could later transform into a cost-effective, time-efficient method of traveling short to medium distances, eventually taking business away from car and airline companies.
Companies like SkyDrive are at the forefront of this growing market, with plans to establish a taxi service in Osaka and Tokyo in the next three years. The company has developed an electric flying concept called the SD-XX, which is the world’s smallest eVTOL at 1.5 meters tall and 4 meters by 3.5 meters across. This vehicle would be able to reach speeds of 62 miles per hour and travel around 70 kilometres.
The Japanese government is backing these inventions, as it sees flying cars as an ideal way to decrease congestion and allow people to travel within a city quickly by 2023. This will undoubtedly help the likes of SkyDrive, who still have work to do if they want to deliver a flying car with commercial value in the next three years.
SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa told The Japan Times about the challenges the company faces:
The two biggest difficulties are getting it certified for commercial flights and ensuring the same safety and reliability as existing aircraft — and changing the social climate, by letting the general public know about this air mobility and making them want to ride a flying car.
The CEO went on to add a positive note about the future:
We’re considering launching an air taxi service in big cities, either Osaka or Tokyo, with initial flights over the sea as it would be too risky to fly over many people all of a sudden.
Because there’s a pilot, only one person will be able to use the service at a time. We’re looking to have 1,000 people enjoy the ride in the second year of the service in 2024.
The price of these journeys will be cheaper than helicopters, but that is still out of the price range of many. With that in mind, a lot of people will hope that the technology becomes more widespread, as well as cheaper, so that everyone can enjoy the reality of flying cars.
