France Will Implement World’s-First Repairability Score On All Tech Products

The European Parliament has passed a new bill, the Right to Repair resolution, which will see repairability scores being listed for electronic devices. The resolution will be introduced to French retailers in January 2021.

It feels like it’s been a long time since you could take apart a console, wipe it down, and put it back together in the hopes of keeping it going for a few more precious months. While it’s probably best that you don’t attack things you don’t understand with a cloth, it’s nice to know that a system can be fixed. This is the thinking behind the repairability score, which will be listed on all electronic items in France.

The Right to Repair resolution was passed by the European Parliament with 395 votes in favour, 94 votes against, and 207 abstentions, and it will lead to a very simple scoring system that marks the repairability of an item out of 10.

Other countries in the EU will follow France’s lead, and it is hoped that this will lead to a better consumer experience.

An EU survey in 2014 found that 77% of people would prefer to repair rather than replace their electrical devices, and this new scoring system will let consumers know what they can expect from a product.

Ugo Vallauri, co-founder of The Restart Project and a founding member of the European Right to Repair Campaign, explained the desire to see this resolution develop:

We hope this will translate into swift action to bring a mandatory repairability score index for all electricals and electronic products sold across the EU, to help consumers to shop with confidence.

It will be interesting to see how the rating system encompasses everything from phones to lawnmowers into a simple system, but if it helps consumers make informed decisions, then it will likely gather support.

