Futuristic Face Masks Preventing Facial Recognition Reach $140,000 In Crowdfunding BLANC

A bizarre, futuristic mask – which purifies the air you breath while completely disguising your identity – has raised $140,000 in crowdfunding.

Of course, wearing masks has pretty much become the norm in recent months, in a bid to try and curb the spread of coronavirus, but none of them look quite like this, almost like something out of Black Mirror.

The mask, which looks as though it has come straight off the set of a Daft Punk music video, is made up of two sides, which are held together with magnets, covering the entirety of your face.

Check out the masks here:

In addition to serving as PPE during the ongoing pandemic, the BLANC masks are designed to ‘provide ultimate privacy in the digital age’ by preventing facial recognition software from being able to pick up on a person’s identity.

The masks themselves are completely airtight, and even come with reusable and replaceable HEPA filters, which make the air 99.97% pure and last for around two weeks at a time.

HEPA filters pass air through several layers of angled micro-fibres, which are designed to pick up small particles of things such as pollen and airborne germs, to protect against picking up viruses such as COVID-19.

The masks are, however, still being developed, and future models are expected to include an audio modulation component, which can even mask the sound of your own voice, to achieve the next level of anonymity.

The masks are currently available to pre-order for a sale price of $79, down from the expected price of $149, however it doesn’t seem like there’s many left in stock.

‘We designed BLANC to create a change. It’s the world’s first full-face mask that creates a unique medium for your self-expression and creative personality, along with ensuring supreme protection from bacteria, pathogens, and viruses,’ said the mask’s creator, Phillip Ergorov, as per MailOnline.

BLANC masks BLANC

‘BLANC is more than just a PPE and definitely more than a fashion design mask. It’s a statement, it’s a privacy and it’s basically you.’

While public health experts have warned against touching masks too much throughout the day, BLANC creators say there’s no need for their masks to be readjusted throughout the day, minimising chances to transferring germs.

As well as trying to protect wearers from coronavirus, the mask also has one more key mission; to keep people anonymous.

‘Facial recognition opens a slippery slope to a world of supercharged policing that’s likely to disproportionately impact people of colour through misidentification or just more surveillance of minority communities,’ the website explains.

‘In a world where privacy is increasingly invaded, both online and out in the real world, you need a way to keep your identity off-grid. Away from face-recognition cameras and nosy onlookers.’

You can pre-order a BLANC mask on the company’s Kickstarter page.