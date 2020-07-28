Futuristic Floating Pod Inspired By James Bond Film Can Be Sailed Around The World Anthénea

A luxurious floating pod is now available to rent or buy, making all your 007 fantasies come true.

With a design inspired by classic James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me, Anthénea is a 540-square-foot pod intended for travellers who want a touch of opulence with their travels.

Anthénea, a modern houseboat designed to be sailed around the world, is now officially open for business off the coast of Brittany, France. And it’s utterly breathtaking.

Check out the pod in action below:

Architect Jean-Michel Ducancelle was reportedly influenced by the floating saucer in The Spy Who Loved Me, and there is definitely something quite otherworldly and alien about this craft.

The eco-deluxe pod is divided into three living spaces: a living room area, bedroom, and an outdoor ‘relaxation area’, with the interior decor drawing natural inspiration from coral reefs.

Pod Anthénea

Circular designs are found throughout, with a round tub, bed and even round couches. The – you guessed it – circular rooftop solarium has a built-in outdoor seating area, allowing for spectacular 360-degree views of the ocean.

You will also have the opportunity to catch some truly stunning views from the inside, with fibreglass windows allowing passengers to peek beneath the waves.

Pod Anthénea

According to the Anthénea website:

Anthénea is an adventurous alcove where travelers can live authentic and surprising experiences through island and terrestrial possibilities. She offers a vision of the beauty of the world’s underwater in the heart of a calm and intact bubble.

Pod Anthénea

Unsurprisingly, setting sail on Anthénea doesn’t exactly come cheap. Although you don’t necessarily have to be a spy to hop aboard – although this would certainly add to the ambience – you do need to have a bit of dough in the bank.

Pods can now be temporarily rented off the coast of Brittany, France, for a cool $336 per night, while well-heeled voyagers may purchase their very own pod from $535,000.

Pod Anthénea

Not only does the pod look the part, it’s also apparently super eco friendly. It runs off of solar power, has eco-friendly furnishings and also releases clean water back into the ocean.