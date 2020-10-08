Galaxy Z Fold 3 Rumoured To Do Notifications In Way No Other Phone Does

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Samsung

As if folding displays weren’t enough, Samsung is back to playing the innovation game and continuing to make its coolest phone ever, even cooler.

The newly minted Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G was a significant improvement over the first iteration. Better displays, better split-screen functionality and a much-improved hinge are just some of the improvements that stole the headlines.

But its that last component, the hinge, so crucial in a foldable’s overall performance, that Samsung continues to focus on.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 PA Images

Perhaps taking some inspiration from the Galaxy S Edge models circa 2015, a new patent filing indicates the South Korean tech giant adding every gamer’s favourite feature: RGB.

That’s right, Samsung appears to be planning on implementing a hinge with RGB lighting features to alert users of incoming notifications in a more subtle way than lighting-up the entire screen.

It could also present some favourable battery benefits, as the LED strip – which is protected by a thin layer of translucent plastic – will probably use less energy to display notifications than repeatedly lighting the device’s display.

samsung galaxy fold Samsung

With the light strip appearing to be located in a way that hides it while the device is open or partially open, it’s likely users won’t have to worry about it being lit constantly throughout use; so no battery concerns there either.

Samsung filed the patent for an ‘Electronic device including indicator’ back in March 2019, and was recently published by the World Intelectual Property Organization on October 1.

According to LetsGoDigital, which first spotted the published filing, Samsung used its Fold for reference, but the technology could feasibly be applied to any of its new devices in the pipeline.

After all, the Samsung Galaxy S-series Edge devices debuted the company’s curved screen tech, and the side panel was later used as a method of delivering notifications too.

Filed patents are no guarantee that the technology will ever be implemented, and Samsung hasn’t officially revealed its plans for the new technology. For us enthusiasts, it’s just a case of playing the waiting game.