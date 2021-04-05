Genesis Drone Show Uses Record-Breaking 3,281 Drones In Impressive Display
Genesis used a record-breaking 3,281 drones to create a striking display over Shanghai’s skyline, in celebration of the luxury vehicle brand’s recent launch in China.
As per a press release, this spectacular March 29 display has now set a new Guinness World Record for ‘The Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) airborne simultaneously’.
Check out Genesis’s remarkable drone show for yourself below:
According to the press release, the drone display – entitled the ‘Genesis of Genesis’ – was intended to signify the ‘beginning of the brand in China’, transforming the central Shanghai skies ‘into a canvas for thousands of illuminated drones to ‘paint’ the brand story of Genesis’.
Markus Henne, chief executive officer of Genesis Motor China, stated:
At the heart of the Genesis promise is the daring spirit to do things differently. Our first-ever moment in China was a special opportunity to engage with our audience and show what Genesis is about. With this record-breaking drone performance, we brought our brand story and philosophy to life for many Chinese consumers.
Soon, we will bring even more inspiring Genesis experiences and products to the consumers in China.
Those present at the eye-catching launch were also given ‘a preliminary look at the Genesis G80 and GV80’, luxury vehicles described by Genesis as being ‘expressions of ‘Athletic Elegance’.
In a separate press release about these new vehicles, Henne said:
We are excited to showcase our globally recognized products, Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80, known for the highest quality and distinctive design. We are driven by a purpose to design authentic relationships with Chinese consumers.
This is our promise and our differentiator in China to deliver meaningful and stress-free experiences. To do that, we will be implementing an all-new business model that will bring our commitments to life.
The previous holder of this record was Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology, which used 3,051 drones for a show in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China on September 20.
The CEO of Damoda Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd. gave the following comment at the time:
As a representative of China’s drone high-tech enterprises, we combine the innovation of drone technology with the untiring pursuit of art. Through the new high-tech night sky drone show, we will spread more positive energy for China, showcase more high-tech achievements to the world.
During this show, achievements of Chinese space science and technology were presented in the night sky, including the Tiangong-1, Beidou satellite system and China’s space station, symbolising China’s ongoing commitment to achieving the Mars landing exploration goal.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Technology, drone, Guinness World Record, Now
CreditsGenesis and 2 others
Genesis
Genesis Celebrates Launch In China With Dazzling, World Record-breaking Drone Show Over Shanghai's Iconic Skyline
Genesis_worldwide/YouTube
Guinness World Record
3,051 drones create spectacular record-breaking light show in China