German Tuner Novitec Turns McLaren 620R Into A 701bhp Beast

The McLaren 620R is already pretty powerful for a road car, but that hasn’t stopped Novitec from kicking things into an even higher gear.

The renowned German tuner has got its hands on one of McLaren’s newest models, and it’s seriously upped the specs. For starters, thanks to some tweaks to the engine’s control management unit and a new lightweight sports exhaust, it’s increased the horsepower on the 620R from an already impressive 612bhp to a total of 701bhp and 524lb ft of torque. That’s not far off the 720S.

Novitec says the changes mean that the twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8 can power the 620R from 0-62mph in just 2.8 seconds, with a new top speed of 204mph – 4mph up on the original.

As well as the engine tuning, Novitec has added new wheels – 20inch at the front, 21inch at the back – made in partnership with Vossen, which the company says put ‘even greater emphasis on the wedge shape of the sports car’. There are also some carbon fibre additions to the body trim for good measure, including wing mirror covers, side skirts, and two different roof scoop options.

Novitec hasn’t announced whether the package will be available to the public, or whether they’ll be able to pick and choose their upgrades – let alone how much it will cost.

But with McLaren only planning to build 225 of the 620R, this kind of thing is sure to attract buyers looking to make their already rare new purchase truly one of a kind.