Giant 60-Foot Japanese Robot Took Its First Steps
A giant 60-foot Japanese robot has taken its first steps… kind of.
Construction of the huge robot, which is based of the ever-popular Gundam robot that was introduced in 1979 in Yoshiyuki Tomino’s and Sunrise’s anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, began back in January.
While the ongoing pandemic halted many construction projects, the real-life Gundam robot has still managed to make headway.
The robot is a whopping 25 tonnes in weight, with each of its 6.5 foot long hands weighing 1,300 pounds alone. It also has fully articulating fingers.
In a video shared in July, you can see construction workers circling the large robot on a crane. The robot can then be seen moving its upper body forwards and backwards before making an attempt at walking.
While the bot didn’t actually move, from a distance (and with one eye closed), it looks like it did.
Take a look:
Twitter user @yoshi115t has been giving updates on the real-life robot’s progress, and was pretty excited at it almost taking its first steps.
They wrote:
I’ve seen him raise and lower his legs, but for the first time I’ve seen bending and bending forward. It looks awkward now, but it’s probably in the testing stage (as did the transformation of the full-scale Unicorn Gundam).
The Gundam factory in Yokohama was supposed to be hosting a preview event of its large bot back in July, but had to postpone it because of the ongoing health crisis. The company now hopes to debut the robot ‘within the year’.
The announcement on its website read:
We have made the difficult decision to cancel the Special Experience preview event scheduled to begin this July and postpone our grand opening scheduled for October 2020.
We expect to have our grand opening within the year. Details will be announced as available.
This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans and employees in response to the worldwide spread of COVID-19. We apologize to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding.
In the meantime, we will be making preparations so that all of our visitors can enjoy themselves in safety.
While fans won’t be able to see the giant robot for themselves just yet, they’ll be able to keep up to date with its progress online.
