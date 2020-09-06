Giant 60-Foot Japanese Robot Took Its First Steps

We have made the difficult decision to cancel the Special Experience preview event scheduled to begin this July and postpone our grand opening scheduled for October 2020.

We expect to have our grand opening within the year. Details will be announced as available.

This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans and employees in response to the worldwide spread of COVID-19. We apologize to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding.

In the meantime, we will be making preparations so that all of our visitors can enjoy themselves in safety.