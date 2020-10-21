GMC Has Unveiled All-New Hummer EV With 1,000 Horsepower And 0-60 In 3 Seconds GMC

It’s been a long time coming, but GMC has finally unveiled their newer, bigger and greener Hummer.

Some 14 years after the Hummer H3 hit the market, the pick-up truck brand is making a comeback with the Hummer EV – a fully electric vehicle that GMC says will go on sale late next year.

Advert

And it’s a beast. At 216.8 inches long, the Hummer EV is more than a foot longer than the Hummer H2, and rides higher than a Ford Raptor. A 200kWh battery and three motor setup packs the model with an estimated 1,000 horsepower, and an optional launch mode catchily called ‘Watts to Freedom’ – or WTF – that enables a 0-60 speed of three seconds.

Hummer EV GMC

It’s electric credentials are pretty decent too. With a 320 mile range, the Hummer EV is also the first vehicle able to use 350 kilowatt fast-chargers, meaning it will be able to pick up 100 miles in range after just 10 minutes of charging.

GMC is debuting a few other impressive design features, too. The Hummer EV is fully convertible, featuring a four-panel detachable glass ‘Infinity Roof’ and removable central I-bar. And then there’s the ‘crab-walk mode’ – a new off-road system that allows the vehicle to move diagonally and execute a tighter turning circle than other similar-sized trucks. 18 different cameras form the Hummer’s ‘UltraVision’ system, designed to help drivers navigate obstacles, are on all sides.

Advert

As was announced earlier this month, the Hummer EV’s onboard infotainment system will be powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine – a first for the auto industry – which includes a number of widgets designed for off-roading. Oh, and it also comes with a hands-free Super Cruise driving mode as standard.

GMC

The Hummer looks set to beat out the competition to become the first all-electric pick-up truck to reach the market, although GMC sees their new model as in a class all of its own – a new kind of ‘supertruck’ that lead development engineer Aaron Pfau says is ‘forging a new path’ in the industry.

With all that said, you won’t be surprised to hear that the Hummer EV doesn’t come cheap. The single-spec Edition 1 model set for launch in 2021 will be priced at $112,595. That’s comfortably the most expensive car currently sold by GMC, and one of the most expensive the company has produced in its history.

Advert

Your move, Cybertruck.