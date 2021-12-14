Google Chrome Issues Emergency Update As Billions Of Users Are At Risk

Alamy

Google has released an emergency update for Chrome, with 2.6 billion people said to be at risk.

It comes after the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a ‘high severity’ warning for Chrome users due to ‘multiple vulnerabilities’ which could be exploited by a remote attacker.

Google has since dropped Chrome 96.0.4664.110 for Windows, Mac and Linux, which addresses a zero-day vulnerability already being exploited, so users have been asked to download it as a matter of urgency. ‘Extended stable channel has also been updated to 96.0.4664.93 for Windows and Mac which will roll out over the coming days/weeks,’ it said.

‘Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-4102 exists in the wild. We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel,’ the tech giant also wrote in a security advisory.

The update includes a total of five security fixes, four of which are high-rated, while the other is critical. The flaw, which was reported anonymously, specifically concerns a ‘use after free’ vulnerability in the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine, theoretically allowing third-party hackers to execute external code in the program.

‘A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by enticing a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,’ CERT-In warned, as per News 18.

If you want to check if your Google Chrome is up-to-date, simply type chrome://settings/help into your URL bar.