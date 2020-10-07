Google Chrome On Mobile Will Tell You If Hackers Have Your Passwords Pixabay/PA Images

Google Chrome has just released an update that allows users to check if their stored passwords have previously been hacked.

Anyone who has been on the internet for any amount of time runs the risk of having had their personal details stolen in a data breach – a hack that involves stealing personal data usually to sell on the dark web.

Now Google is affording all its mobile users the chance to check if their passwords are safe or if they’re in the hand of hackers, or anyone else willing to pay for it.

Psyomjesus - Wikimedia

The feature is a long-awaited port form the PC version of the browser, which has allowed users to check the safety of their passwords since December 2019, but it’s now available on iOS and Android.

Users’ stored emails and passwords are sent to Google which checks them against a database of compromised user credentials. Google doesn’t ‘see’ these credentials, nor does it hand them to third parties, it only checks them against its database and informs the user if there’s a match.

Apple has assisted the Google Chrome team by developing a technology to make it easier for users to change their passwords, whether they’ve been alerted of a potential compromise or not.

PA

An update to Safety Check, Google’s name for the password-checking tech, embedded Apple’s technology into Chrome allowing websites to register their official URLs through which users can change their passwords on said sites.

It makes the process of securing yourself online that bit easier, removing the annoying friction between the user and navigating to the correct page on a website or social media account to change their password.

Another popular method of determining if your user credentials have been leaked in a data breach is by visiting HaveIBeenPwned.com – a website created by cyber security researcher Troy Hunt.

Cyber Security Pexels

Simply input the email address associated with any of your online accounts and the website will tell you if your account has been involved in a data breach, what data breach it was, how long ago it took place and more.

If the website returns a positive result indicating the account has indeed been hacked, then it’s highly recommended that you perform a password reset on all accounts which use the email address.

This is because hackers often store banks of passwords and user credentials to throw at other websites they try to hack using techniques called password spraying and credential stuffing.

These involve hackers automatically inputting known usernames and passwords into websites to see if they can access them using the same stolen details from previous breaches.