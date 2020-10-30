Google Is Releasing Its Own VPN PA

As Big Tech leaders continue to come under fire for their carefree approach to privacy rights, companies are constantly looking for new ways to sell customers on their security credentials.

Now, Google has announced it’s moving into the secure browsing game by launching its own VPN service for Android users.

Google technically already offers its own VPN to Google Fi subscribers, but this new launch will theoretically give all Android users access to the service. The company will hope that the ease of an inbuilt VPN will help it to compete with popular VPN extensions like ExpressVPN and NordVPN.

It’s a slight irony that many existing VPN providers advertise their services as a way to protect your data and web activity from being tracked by companies like Google, but there we are.

The VPN will come free of charge for US subscribers to the 2TB Google One cloud storage package, and while you currently have to be on an Android phone, the company also announced it plans to expand the service to iOS, Windows and Mac users worldwide ‘in the coming months’.

As The Verge notes, the 2TB Google One plan is a subscription service that costs $9.99 per month (or $99 per year), which means that for new users the ‘free of charge’ bit is not exactly true. But if you’re already on the plan, Google won’t be charging you any more for the new VPN service.

Google has been revamping its cloud storage packages over the past few years after it cut the platform’s prices in 2018. The launch of this new VPN is yet another sweetener deal designed to get more users on board, with the company also offering free back-up on iOS and Android phones back-up.