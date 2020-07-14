Green Search Engine Has Just Planted Its 100 Millionth Tree

100 million trees means habitats for endangered animals. It means healthy rivers, more biodiversity, and fertile soil. It means fruits, nuts, and oils for local communities.

It means more productive and resilient farms – and higher incomes. It means more children at school. It means that medical bills can be paid…

Each of the 100 million trees is also a vote, a protest sign, a message that things can be done differently. Each brings us closer to a different future – one we can all look forward to.