Grimes And Lil Uzi Vert Planning To Get Brain Chips Together To Have 'Knowledge Of Gods' grimes/Instagram/liluzivert/Instagram

Lil Uzi and Grimes discussed getting brain chips on Twitter, and it seems that the two artists are pencilling in an operation for 2022.

In the past week, Lil Uzi made headlines when he got a pink diamond implanted on his forehead. It now seems that the musician may be taking more inspiration from Marvel superhero Vision, as he is now considering getting a brain chip to give him the ‘knowledge of Gods’.

The public discussion between Grimes and Uzi touched on the company Neuralink, and both artists said they will get a chip together next year.

Initially, Lil Uzi tweeted ‘Neuralink’, which led to Grimes responding, ‘Let’s get brain chips.’ Lil Uzi appeared keen on the idea replying, ‘I’m ready when we doing it?’ Grimes stated, ‘Let’s aim for chips by 2022. It’s experimental surgery but if it succeeds we’ll have the knowledge of the Gods haha.’

The discussion comes shortly after Grimes’ husband, Elon Musk, discussed the possibility of brain chips. Speaking on Clubhouse, Musk discussed his company, Neuralink, and its plans to connect the brain to computers by adding a chip through nanotechnology. At the moment, the company has helped a monkey to play video games just by using its mind, and it seems the company has big plans for the future.

The Hill noted that when Musk was speaking on Clubhouse he said:

Neuralink is working super hard to ensure implant safety & is in close communication with the FDA. If things go well, we might be able to do initial human trials later this year.

Elon Musk PA Images

Given that the technology is set to be trialled this year, it may not be too outlandish for Grimes and Lil Uzi to plan on getting their brain chips next year. With that said, it is unclear how sizable the benefit of creating bandwidth between the brain and a computer would be at the moment. Also, the artists may decide against the operation closer to the time.

The decision to get brain chips together seems to be reflective of Lil Uzi and Grimes’ friendship. Uzi has already tweeted about making songs with Grimes, and many will look forward to seeing what the artists will come up with given that they clearly have plans for the future together.

While Neuralink seems to be an exciting new technology, it will be interesting to see how many people are interested in getting the chip installed and whether artists will influence public opinion.