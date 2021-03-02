unilad
Advert

Grimes Just Made $5.8 Million In Just 20 Minutes Selling Crypto-Art

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 02 Mar 2021 17:39
Grimes Just Made $5.8 Million In Just 20 Minutes Selling Crypto-ArtPA/Grimes/Twitter

Grimes just proved that Elon Musk is not the only entrepreneur in the family, after she made an eyewatering $6 million in just 20 minutes by selling her artwork online.

The musician, who shares a child with multibillionaire Musk, sold the digital artwork with an asset called an NFT (non-fungible token), which authenticates the artist’s work using an encrypted digital signature.

Advert

It’s thanks to the NFT, which uses the same technology as Bitcoin, that the 10 pieces of artwork from a collection called WarNymph were able to sell for such high prices. Some of the pieces are one of a kind, while others have been sold with as many as 100 copies.

Grimes opened the online auction for her work on Sunday, February 28, and 20 minutes later she had already raked in an impressive $5.8 million.

The 32-year-old used an NFT trading platform called Nifty Gateway to sell the pieces, which she worked on with her brother, Mac Boucher, Business Insider reports.

Advert

One of the pieces sold by the musician, which shows a baby guarding the planet Mars, initially sold for more than $300,000, however it has already been relisted at $2.5 million online.

The unique piece, named Newborn 2, is said to represent ‘the Goddess of Neo-Genesis,’ despite much speculation online over whether the baby is supposed to be the son Grimes shares with Musk.

Grimesgrimes/Instagram

According to Nifty Gateway, the WarNympth collection features a baby to represent ‘a state of infinite infancy where she sheds her old skin of corruption,’ adding that the Goddess ‘battles the destructive force of obsolete ideas and systematic decay that threatens the future’.

Advert

‘Merging the raw images of a photogrammetry scan, enunciating her iconic tattoos, with a retopologised mesh that was sculpted, modelled, and morphed into a variety of forms before being permanently sealed into the body of a baby angel, a cherub,’ the website continued.

‘She exists in the liminal state of the virtual world, a Grimes narrative universe, within an alternate history of mythology and the infinite fragments of the future. She is a pioneer in the rapidly expanding metaverse.’

Grimes Just Made $5.8 Million In Just 20 Minutes Selling Crypto-Artnifty_gateway/Instagram

Grimes is planning to donate a portion of the money raised by the artwork to Carbon 180, a non-profit organisation that aims to reduce global carbon emissions.

Advert

NFTs have hugely grown in popularity recently, particularly over the last few weeks. Although anything digital could be turned into an NFT, generally speaking they tend to be digital artwork like pictures, videos or music.

Despite their recent surge in popularity, NFTs actually go back to 2012, around the time when the cryptocurrency Colored Coins was created. However, they weren’t used by people outside the world of cryptocurrency until the CryptoKitties started selling virtual cats five years later.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Minneapolis City Is Paying Influencers $2,000 To Report Derek Chauvin Trial
News

Minneapolis City Is Paying Influencers $2,000 To Report Derek Chauvin Trial

Plastic Surgeon Appears On Court Zoom While In Surgery
Life

Plastic Surgeon Appears On Court Zoom While In Surgery

Virginia Becomes 16th State To Legalise Marijuana
News

Virginia Becomes 16th State To Legalise Marijuana

CPAC Stage Design Compared To Symbol Used By Nazi Unit
News

CPAC Stage Design Compared To Symbol Used By Nazi Unit

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Music, Elon Musk, Grimes

Credits

Nifty Gateway and 1 other

  1. Nifty Gateway

    Grimes releases her debut NFT collection 'WarNymph'.

  2. Business Insider

    Grimes made $5.8 million in under 20 minutes selling crypto-based artwork

 