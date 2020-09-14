Guy Designs Off-Road Wheelchair For His Wife So She Can Go On Adventures

Not-A-Wheelchair JerryRigEverything/YouTube

A YouTube engineer invented an off-road ‘Not-A-Wheelchair’ for his wife to give her more freedom than ever before.

Zack Nelson, better known as JerryRigEverything, is known for testing out smartphones’ durability, looking at drones and conjuring other cool, wacky stuff.

His partner, Cambry Kaylor, is a regular contributor on the channel. Back in 2005, she had an equestrian accident which led to her being paralysed from the waist down. With Zack’s help, her injury doesn’t hold her back whatsoever.

In 2018, a year before the pair got married, Zack basically stuck two electric bikes together and popped a seat in the middle. When they realised how comfortable and effective it was, they got hard to work on The Rig; an electric, adaptive off-roader.

Zack told Bored Panda:

The toughest challenge when developing Not-A-Wheelchair is the price. We wanted to create something that is affordable for everyone. Finding quality components, and a simple enough design at the cheapest price possible took quite a bit of time. But I think we have something now that everyone will be able to enjoy, at a fraction of the cost of other ‘off-road wheelchairs’ currently on the market.

At the time of writing, a single chair with one battery costs $4,750 (for an additional battery, you can pay an extra $700). They’re available in a variety of colours: black, white, red, green, pink, blue and dark green.

However, it does still require a fair degree of ‘upper body strength and hand strength to maneuver… just about as much strength as it takes to operate a normal pedal bike. Also, coordinating the throttle, brakes, and steering does require full cognitive and decision-making ability,’ according to the website.

The chair is apparently near-silent, meaning Cambry can ride next to the group and still join in all the talking with everyone else. It’s capable of speeds of 12mph, with a range of about 10-20 miles. ‘Our whole goal is to provide something that is capable and affordable,’ the site adds.

However, The Rig isn’t the only innovation Zack has made for his wife. Back when they wed, Zack used the titanium from Cambry’s first wheelchair to make his wedding ring.

Cambry said in an earlier video: ‘I love it. I think it’s super unique. And I thought when I first started dating that my wheelchair would deter people from dating me. I never thought it would be something someone would want to put in their wedding ring.’

To find out more about Not-A-Wheelchair, visit the website here.