Guy Makes Portable Wii The Size Of A Gameboy Colour GingerOfMods/YouTube

Nintendo Switch players know just how amazing it feels to have a home console right there in your hands.

But one fan has taken it that step further by transforming a Nintendo Wii into a Gameboy Colour-sized handheld. Could this be the future of gaming?

The impressive, fully functioning device, which was created by Ginger of Mods, can play both Wii and GameCube games on the go, with a screen that’s said to make the games look better than ever.

Check out the video on how it was all put together here:

If you’re anything like me and love to play the games, but have absolutely no idea of the mechanics that come with it, then it all sounds ultra-complicated. But, the DIY technician did explain that the Wii’s motherboard had to be cut up into smaller pieces, and tweaked to remove the need for a disc drive.

But, how can you play the games if there’s nowhere to put the discs? Well, the games themselves are actually all running from the USB drive that is craftily hidden away within the handheld device, making for a tidy and slick appearance.

Ginger of Mods even custom-designed his own circuit boards to combine all the different components that allow the device to function.

They used a 3D printer to create the shell for the device and used DS Lite face buttons and Switch joysticks to finish the job. And you have to admit, it looks exactly like something you’d expect to see on the shelves of a gaming store.

Sharing the new creation on Twitter, Ginger of Mods explained it had taken nine months of work to finally create the slick new device. For proof of size, they even uploaded a picture of themselves holding it up side-by-side with an actual Gameboy Colour, taking us straight back to a bit of childhood nostalgia.

If you’re thinking you’d love to get your hands on a tidy little WiiBoy Colour – well, you might have a bit of time to wait. According to Ginger of Mods, there are plans for the device to come on sale at some point in the future, although there’s no guidance as to when that would actually be.

Something tells me the parts probably wouldn’t come that cheap either – although we can live in hope that each device won’t take as long as nine months to create every time around.

Nice work, Ginger of Mods.