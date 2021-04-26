Guy Spotted Zipping Through Streets On Real-Life Hoverboard Worth $20,000

BuitengebiedenB/Twitter

A man has been spotted flying around on a real-life hoverboard thought to be worth a whopping $20,000.

It’s been a fair few years since Back To The Future and Marty McFly made us all desperate for a hoverboard, and it appears that time may now be here.

Advert 10

In the video, which was shared on Twitter on Saturday, April 24, the guy operating the hoverboard can be seen wearing a helmet – safety first and all that – while flying around at what looks to be at least a couple of metres off the ground.

It’s believed the hoverboard in question was developed by Omni Hoverboards, a Canada-based company that describes itself as being ‘dedicated to propeller-based hoverboards’.

Adding to the impressiveness of the futuristic product, Omni Hoverboards has broken world records for its inventions – according to its website, the mark-1 prototype achieved a Guinness World Record by travelling a total distance of 275.9m. Guinness described it as a ‘truly a mesmerizing and incredible feat in the world of engineering and transportation’.

Advert 10

The video has since accumulated almost 16,000 likes, with many people commenting their amazement.

One person said, ‘Back to the future came true,’ while someone else joked, ‘I’m going Green and just using gravity.’

Advert 10

Meanwhile, someone else commented, ‘I don’t even trust people to drive a car safely. If these are widespread I’ll stop going outside,’ as another Twitter user said, ‘Like AZ drivers aren’t bad enough, now I gotta look out for this sh*t.’

While the hoverboards are undeniably pretty cool, I don’t think we’ll be seeing too many of them on the streets yet while they’re priced at more than your average car…