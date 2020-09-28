Guy Turns His Lawnmower Into A Bartender So He Never Has To Walk To Fridge Again rightcoastguy/Reddit

Picture the scene: you’re sunbathing in your garden when all of a sudden you’re distracted by the overwhelming need to quench your thirst with a refreshing glass of, well, anything.

The only problem is, you’re far too lazy to get up and walk to the fridge and anyway, you don’t want to miss out on any precious tanning hours. If only a solution existed which meant you could stay where you are and have a drink handed right to you…

Enter: the lawnmower-cum-bartender, a genius invention created by Matt Benedetto which enables users to kill two birds with one stone. In other words, you can mow your lawn and get a fresh beer delivered all in one go.

Check it out below:

The invention, which Benedetto likes to call the MowTender, ‘combines the ease of an automated robotic lawnmower and the convince of a bartender’. The creator said, as per his website, ‘Enjoy your Sunday chores on a whole new level with the most productive beer delivery system ever.’

He came up with the idea after being sent a Landroid, a cordless robotic lawnmower, correctly deeming there to be no better use for the machine than to be his own personal bartender.

After attaching a shaft to the base of the lawnmower that holds up a shelf, Benedetto set to work placing multiple cans of beers on there – and voila! The MowTender was good to go.

lawnmower turned bartender Unnecessary Inventions/YouTube

Now, if you like the look of the machine and you’re hoping to purchase it online, I have some bad news for you, because it’s one of many ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ Benedetto has created with no intention ever to sell it on.

Unnecessary Inventions ‘creates products that solve problems that don’t really exist by creating products that no one is really asking for’, the creator explains, adding that the project is supposed to ‘poke fun at the real products people will actually purchase online’.

Ah well, I guess we’ll just have to carry on getting our own drinks for the time being.